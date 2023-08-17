Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 395,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 823,570 shares.The stock last traded at $30.44 and had previously closed at $30.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

