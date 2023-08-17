Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 18,278 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 9,633 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPNG. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.26.

Get Coupang alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPNG

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,635. Coupang has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,162,754 shares of company stock valued at $33,837,721. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Coupang by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 150,497 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.