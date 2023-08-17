Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 42,307 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 40,134 shares.The stock last traded at $94.18 and had previously closed at $93.23.

TRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $301,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

