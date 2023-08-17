Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.28.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. 5,412,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,147,328. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Transocean by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

