Tredje AP fonden Acquires 1,150 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $142.41 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

