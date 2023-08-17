Tredje AP fonden Acquires 34,388 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,072 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,631,635,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

