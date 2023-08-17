Tredje AP fonden Cuts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 13.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 328.0% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $139.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

