Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $237.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

