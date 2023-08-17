Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after acquiring an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

