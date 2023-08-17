Tredje AP fonden Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 189.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $220.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.07. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $350.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.72.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

