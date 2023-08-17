Tredje AP fonden Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $104.36 on Thursday. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

