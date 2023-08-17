Tredje AP fonden Has $4.69 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 976.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,863,000 after buying an additional 206,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,381,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $219.43 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $195.27 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.85 and a 200 day moving average of $216.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

