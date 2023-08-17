Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $315,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

CLX opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.63. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 403.36%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

