Tredje AP fonden Purchases 931 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,804,000 after acquiring an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock
BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $672.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.21 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- CAVA Group’s First Update Since IPO Makes It A Potential Buy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Strong Biotech Performers To Watch As Sector Nears Breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.