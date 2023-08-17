Tredje AP fonden Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $331.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.53 and a 200 day moving average of $318.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,388 shares of company stock worth $7,286,549 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

