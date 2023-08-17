Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Senior Officer Sells C$115,000.00 in Stock

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$115,000.00.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TCW stock opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$998.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.08. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.66 and a 12-month high of C$4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.40.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on TCW

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.