Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $425,775 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. Trimble has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

