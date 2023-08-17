Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,186 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up about 3.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $31,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $38.75. 2,318,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.