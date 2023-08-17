Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

DCFCW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 14,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Tritium DCFC has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

Featured Stories

