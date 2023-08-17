TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 274 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

