Truist Financial Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $133.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $137.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.23.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,960. Target has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.26. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.