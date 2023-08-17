Truist Financial Increases Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $16.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:VRE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 208,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Veris Residential has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $18.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

