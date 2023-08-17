Truist Financial Increases Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $16.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Veris Residential
Veris Residential Stock Up 1.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Featured Stories
