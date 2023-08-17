Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. 9,917,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,381,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.