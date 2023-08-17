TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.85. 1,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,683. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.91. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

