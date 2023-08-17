Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Securities

Investment analysts at SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TSBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Turnstone Biologics stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,390. Turnstone Biologics has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

In other news, Director Rishi Gupta acquired 416,666 shares of Turnstone Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,099,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,726,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rishi Gupta bought 416,666 shares of Turnstone Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,099,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,191,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

