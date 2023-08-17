Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 671.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $491.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.60 and its 200 day moving average is $466.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

