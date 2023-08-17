Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $53,921,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4,220.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,930,000 after acquiring an additional 322,769 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.98. The company had a trading volume of 80,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.14. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

