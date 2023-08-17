Twin Tree Management LP Has $15.68 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 246.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98,601 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 315,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,969. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.