Twin Tree Management LP Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13,381.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375,755 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,790,043. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.