Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

NYSE TWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 387,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,007. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,941.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $46,299.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,941.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $317,696. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

