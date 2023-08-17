U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock remained flat at $2.92 during trading on Monday. 3,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,763. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

