Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $42.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Separately, UBS Group cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

