UBS Group Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 1,913,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,923,525. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,002 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

