UBS Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $540.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $475.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.16.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $434.50. 23,197,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,992,227. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 227.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

