UBS Group Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $209.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $202.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

Chevron stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

