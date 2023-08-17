UBS Group Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) to “Buy”

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. 643,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

