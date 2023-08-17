UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UDR. TheStreet raised UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

