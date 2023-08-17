Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Down 5.3%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.16. Approximately 162,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 606,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,375 shares of company stock valued at $118,756. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,513,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,830,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $123,335,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $10,913,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 91,721 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

