UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.95%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

