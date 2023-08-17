Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10, reports.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNCY. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

