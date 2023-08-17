Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $133.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.25 or 0.00018903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00263254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003566 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.45819816 USD and is down -6.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 775 active market(s) with $145,401,718.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

