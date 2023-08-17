Unisync (TSE:UNI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.45

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 13100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Unisync Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.85 million, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.83.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

