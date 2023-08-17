Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.86. 16,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,210. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

