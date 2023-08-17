Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) PT Lowered to $5.00

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 202.11% from the company’s previous close.
Upexi Stock Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:UPXI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Upexi has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.70.
Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Upexi had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Upexi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Upexi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upexi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Upexi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upexi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
