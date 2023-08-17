Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) PT Lowered to $5.00

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 202.11% from the company’s previous close.

Upexi Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:UPXI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Upexi has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Get Upexi alerts:

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Upexi had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall acquired 23,952 shares of Upexi stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $58,203.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,642,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,011.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 70,828 shares of company stock valued at $190,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Upexi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Upexi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upexi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Upexi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upexi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upexi

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.