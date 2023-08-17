USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $141,069.06 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $141,069.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Mulham Mulham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $71,582.40.

On Monday, July 31st, David Mulham Mulham sold 3,354 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $218,010.00.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,999. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. Sidoti started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

