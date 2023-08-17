USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $141,069.06 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $141,069.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Mulham Mulham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 11th, David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $71,582.40.
- On Monday, July 31st, David Mulham Mulham sold 3,354 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $218,010.00.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of USNA traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,999. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. Sidoti started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on USNA
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than USANA Health Sciences
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.