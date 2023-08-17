Usio’s (USIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Usio Stock Performance

Shares of USIO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. 15,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,036. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Usio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Usio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.