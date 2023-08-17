Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 13100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Valeo Pharma Trading Down 5.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.48.
Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$13.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.60 million.
Valeo Pharma Company Profile
Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, an LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, an LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease (PD) as an add-on for patients on stable dose of Levodopa alone or in combination with other drugs; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.
