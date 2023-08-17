Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $11.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

