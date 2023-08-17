Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $279.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.62. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $297.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.