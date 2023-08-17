Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.61. The company had a trading volume of 206,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,866. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

